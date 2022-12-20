Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Harley G. Lappin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $22,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoreCivic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in CoreCivic by 75.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.