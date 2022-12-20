Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 269 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $16,250.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,275.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MATX opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Matson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Matson by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Matson by 15.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 119,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

