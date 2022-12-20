Insider Selling: TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) COO Stephan Daoust sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TaskUs Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TASK opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. TaskUs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

