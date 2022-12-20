Insider Selling: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £8,700 ($10,568.51).

Transense Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:TRT opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £14.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,795.00. Transense Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 47.06 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.18). The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.56.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

