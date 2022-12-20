Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 657,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 69,015 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 649,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 256,060 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 133,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

