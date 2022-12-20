Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

