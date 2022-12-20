Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

