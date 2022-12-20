Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.13). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares trading hands.
Interserve Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.
Interserve Company Profile
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
