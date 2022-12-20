Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Invesco Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

