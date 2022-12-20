Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 49,236 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 482% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,458 call options.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Camber Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Camber Energy by 122.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.98.
Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.
