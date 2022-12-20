Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 100,117 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,559% compared to the average daily volume of 3,765 call options.
UMC opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
