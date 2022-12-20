Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 100,117 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,559% compared to the average daily volume of 3,765 call options.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in United Microelectronics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 384,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 65,227 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

