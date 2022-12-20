Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,202 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 191% compared to the typical volume of 1,446 put options.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TUR opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.