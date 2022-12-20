Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,202 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 191% compared to the typical volume of 1,446 put options.
NASDAQ:TUR opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
