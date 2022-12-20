Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.69

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.69 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 19,073 shares trading hands.

Iofina Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of £38.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00.

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

