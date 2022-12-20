iQIYI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 14,158 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,179 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iQIYI by 33.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after buying an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 254.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $7,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

