Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.51.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,653,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 446,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 198,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 468,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 112,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Iris Energy Company Profile

Shares of IREN opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

