iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

