iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

