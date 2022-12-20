iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

