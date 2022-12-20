iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.38

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $7.47. iStar shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 894,482 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $660.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74.
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
