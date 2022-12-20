iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.38

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $7.47. iStar shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 894,482 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $660.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iStar Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iStar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1,242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 341,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 316,312 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of iStar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.