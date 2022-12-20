Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,390,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 40,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITUB. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

