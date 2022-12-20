ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.80 ($1.16).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 160 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.68) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,887.07).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 69.70 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.18. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 590.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

