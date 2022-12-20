James Andrew Munk Sells 7,480 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Samsara Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Samsara stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
