James Andrew Munk Sells 7,480 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samsara Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

About Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 637.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

