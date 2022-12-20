Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $23,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,821.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Hudson Global stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

