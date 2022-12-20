Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $24,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hudson Global Price Performance
NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
