Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,000 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $24,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 244,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

