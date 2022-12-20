Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary Purchases 25,000 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in Context Therapeutics by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

