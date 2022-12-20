Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary Purchases 25,000 Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Context Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Context Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
Featured Articles
