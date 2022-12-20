John L. Harper Sells 11,000 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
