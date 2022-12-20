John Merris Purchases 5,533 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) CEO John Merris bought 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $21,136.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DTC stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $339.75 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 517,370 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

