Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.73

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.73 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 92.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 220,916 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.73. The stock has a market cap of £406.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,848.00.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

