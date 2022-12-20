Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.68

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.68 and traded as low as $26.30. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $256.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.