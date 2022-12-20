Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.01 and traded as low as C$4.72. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 279,278 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.72.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$915.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

About Kelt Exploration

In other news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75. In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,954,563. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini bought 7,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,535.75.

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.