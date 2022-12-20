Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.18

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.18 and traded as low as $15.91. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $45.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.