Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Kinetik Trading Down 3.2 %

Kinetik stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. Kinetik has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $44.99.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,714,305.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 24,750 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,888,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,714,305.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $74,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

