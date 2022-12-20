Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of KGSPF opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $115.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group to a “sell” rating and set a $45.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingspan Group (KGSPF)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.