Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,590,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 57,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,761,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

