Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.98

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and traded as high as $22.34. Komatsu shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 125,985 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Komatsu Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

