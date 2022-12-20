Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

