Kyle Michael Wool Purchases 5,000 Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Kyle Michael Wool bought 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $18,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,388.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

