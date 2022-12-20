Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $26.39 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,756,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301 over the last three months. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $671,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

