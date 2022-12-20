L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $241.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHX. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.46.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $205.55 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.