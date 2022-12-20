Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,865,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.