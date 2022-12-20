Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,606,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,865,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

