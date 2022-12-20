Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Apple by 187.2% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 75,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

