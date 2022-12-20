Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Lennar Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $90.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 23.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

