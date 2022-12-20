Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.64.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.