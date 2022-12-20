Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells $24,386.50 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) SVP Gregory Doria sold 170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $24,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $492,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

