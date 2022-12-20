Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Linde were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Linde by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,255,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 97,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Linde by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $327.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

