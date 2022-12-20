Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.
LQDT opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
