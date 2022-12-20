LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

LIVN stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $618,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $2,209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LivaNova by 213.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

