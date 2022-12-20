Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LPX opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 107.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,158 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,314 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,239 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

