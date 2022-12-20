Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $60.73 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $66,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

