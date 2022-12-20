Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

LOW stock opened at $203.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average is $194.81. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,174,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

